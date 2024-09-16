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Furniture

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When Owen and Clara took over the lease in 2020, they returned the archive to 83 Grand Street. Their work with a83 and their design firm, Chibbernoonie, will continue to grow the archive.
When Owen and Clara took over the lease in 2020, they returned the archive to 83 Grand Street. Their work with a83 and their design firm, Chibbernoonie, will continue to grow the archive.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
The entrance foyer encapsulates the home’s themes of reuse—through the salvaged wood and metal gate—artisan furniture, and colourful abstraction. The Moroccan wall hanging is a vintage find, and the chairs and table are by local furniture designer Seth Keller. The industrial gate has been given a domestic twist with the addition of coat hooks for the client’s young child.
The entrance foyer encapsulates the home’s themes of reuse—through the salvaged wood and metal gate—artisan furniture, and colourful abstraction. The Moroccan wall hanging is a vintage find, and the chairs and table are by local furniture designer Seth Keller. The industrial gate has been given a domestic twist with the addition of coat hooks for the client’s young child.
Open doorways create sightlines through every room to the surrounding woods.
Open doorways create sightlines through every room to the surrounding woods.
Vintage furnishings build the quaint dining room.
Vintage furnishings build the quaint dining room.
Ikea cabinets hang off a wall in the upper hall, adding even more storage and creating a visual connection to the kitchen.
Ikea cabinets hang off a wall in the upper hall, adding even more storage and creating a visual connection to the kitchen.
Table made with roof of house scraps
Table made with roof of house scraps
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
In the bedroom, the mahogany four-post bed dates to the 19th century, as does the cherry side table.
In the bedroom, the mahogany four-post bed dates to the 19th century, as does the cherry side table.
Elaine spearheaded furniture selection (with Josh's input), including this pair of Vesper chairs by Burrow and a Odeon coffee table by Gus Modern.
Elaine spearheaded furniture selection (with Josh's input), including this pair of Vesper chairs by Burrow and a Odeon coffee table by Gus Modern.
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
The 9-year-old twins’ quarters are organized into a volume that includes their beds and cupboards. Since it was adjusted within a previously existing bedroom, there’s only one window on his side; that’s why the divide between the two chambers doesn’t go all the way up, so the natural light can also reach her.
Kristine likes to combine contemporary and vintage, like this grandfather clock from xxxx, and her statement artwork by Oslo-based artist <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Esther Marie Bjørneboe</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Esther Marie Bjørneboe
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
Due to the grade of the site, the front door opens onto a landing between staircases. A wall-sized pegboard made of Douglas fir plywood is used for hanging coats, bags, and other necessities. “The house is like a well-tailored suit that addresses a range of daily routines,” Cuddington observes.
Like the kitchen and other storage-heavy areas, the master bathroom features Douglas fir plywood cabinetry fabricated by Goodweather. The countertop is by Corian.
Like the kitchen and other storage-heavy areas, the master bathroom features Douglas fir plywood cabinetry fabricated by Goodweather. The countertop is by Corian.
The dining room features a custom pendant by Aqua Creations above an Oregon black walnut table. Shoji doors made by Eric Franklin lead to the kitchen and hide a wet bar.
The dining room features a custom pendant by Aqua Creations above an Oregon black walnut table. Shoji doors made by Eric Franklin lead to the kitchen and hide a wet bar.

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