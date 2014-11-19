Furniture by Little-Known Midcentury Designer Ernest Race Gets a New Life

Responding to a wartime call for furniture, British designer Ernest Race began producing pieces using available materials—particularly aluminum and steel—in the late 1940s. While lesser known than many of his midcentury design contemporaries, Race produced a series of simple chairs, tables, and benches that still feel relevant today. Belgian design firm BuzziSpace is now doing its part to honor Race's classics by offering them alongside their contemporary office designs. Click through the slideshow to see some of our favorite pieces.