Furniture by Chadhaus

I recently discovered the work of Chadhaus, a four-year-old Seattle-based company that builds beautiful modern furniture from hardwoods and recycled steel sourced mostly in the Pacific Northwest. Founded by Chad and Emily Robertson, the company combines the couple's backgrounds in art, construction, furniture, and architecture. According to their website, Chadhaus is "part laboratory, part workshop, and part design studio—building furniture and designing spaces for life and activity." Says designer Dinah Dimalanta: "We work at multiple scales and use environmentally responsible materials and techniques. Our team works creatively to reach simple, durable and elegant solutions. Inspired by craft, good design and their capacity to be both sustainable and sustaining, we are excited to have more people learn about Chadhaus and our work." Here's a glimpse at some of their recent work.