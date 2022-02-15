Furniture
The home is currently used as a holiday retreat for a family of four—with two young children and a beloved dog—based in La Jolla, California. “It's become their go-to escape from the hustle of daily life,” says interior designer, Festa Radoni. “It’s a place where they can slow down, reconnect, and soak up the beauty of the desert.”
Consider realistic DIY limitations. If you’ve never delved into plumbing or electrical work before, a major renovation is usually not the right time to get started, as this type of work is best left to professionals. Even something as seemingly simple as demolition work can quickly become more complex if you are replacing plumbing or electrical fixtures.