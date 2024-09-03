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Furnishings
The house had distinct, angular geometry, and to build on that approach while not replicating it, Baab used curves in the renovation, including a spiral staircase and on select walls of the addition. The Lipnicks enjoy how the rooms in the addition offer privacy but retain a sense of being connected to the larger space. There’s even a secluded deck, with Auma chairs from Article.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.
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