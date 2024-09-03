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Collection by lore.pekrul@gmail.com

Furnishings

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The casual dining area has custom banquette seating by H&amp;A Upholstery, with Moller Model 77 Side Chairs by J.L.Møllers Møbelfabrik from Design within Reach and an Arundel Pendant by In Common With.
The casual dining area has custom banquette seating by H&amp;A Upholstery, with Moller Model 77 Side Chairs by J.L.Møllers Møbelfabrik from Design within Reach and an Arundel Pendant by In Common With.
A sideboard in olive green from Montana Furniture stands against the wall in the dining area, which includes Hans Wegner’s Wishbone Chair for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn. Artwork on the wall, from left to right, by: Akiko Mori, Fredrik Karell, Linda Linko, Anna Niskanen.
A sideboard in olive green from Montana Furniture stands against the wall in the dining area, which includes Hans Wegner’s Wishbone Chair for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn. Artwork on the wall, from left to right, by: Akiko Mori, Fredrik Karell, Linda Linko, Anna Niskanen.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
Martin designed and built the partition between the bedroom and living area (a bookcase on one side and a wardrobe on the other) to allow air and light to flow through the 474-square-foot space. The living area has a rug from Pampa and vintage Narvik seating designed by Fler and restored by Martin.
Martin designed and built the partition between the bedroom and living area (a bookcase on one side and a wardrobe on the other) to allow air and light to flow through the 474-square-foot space. The living area has a rug from Pampa and vintage Narvik seating designed by Fler and restored by Martin.
The house had distinct, angular geometry, and to build on that approach while not replicating it, Baab used curves in the renovation, including a spiral staircase and on select walls of the addition. The Lipnicks enjoy how the rooms in the addition offer privacy but retain a sense of being connected to the larger space. There’s even a secluded deck, with Auma chairs from Article.
The house had distinct, angular geometry, and to build on that approach while not replicating it, Baab used curves in the renovation, including a spiral staircase and on select walls of the addition. The Lipnicks enjoy how the rooms in the addition offer privacy but retain a sense of being connected to the larger space. There’s even a secluded deck, with Auma chairs from Article.
A painting by Ginger’s grandmother hangs above a midcentury dining set Ginger found on Craigslist.
A painting by Ginger’s grandmother hangs above a midcentury dining set Ginger found on Craigslist.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
A painting by Mayumi Oda commands the wall over Ginger’s desk.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
The ceilings throughout the home are made out of cross-laminated timber created from antiqued spruce.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.
A second-floor “pacing” deck marks Faulkner’s design, as it gives the residents the feeling of being indoors and in the landscape at once. “The deck runs along the second floor, adjacent to a bedroom,” says the architect, who shaded the area with perforated steel screens and more solid Cor-Ten steel.
The living room required little attention, but the fireplace was painted to help brighten the space.
The living room required little attention, but the fireplace was painted to help brighten the space.
The primary bedroom has a glass walls to capture morning light and views, with curtains to ensure privacy and darkness when it's time to sleep. The bed and tables are from Kave Home.
The primary bedroom has a glass walls to capture morning light and views, with curtains to ensure privacy and darkness when it's time to sleep. The bed and tables are from Kave Home.

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