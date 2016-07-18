Subscribe to Dwell
t
Collection by
Taka
Fun House
View
3
Photos
A fully functional concrete skate bowl plays a quintessential role in the layout and movement of the space. With walls lined with custom art by South African street artist Jack Fox, the playful quality of the space is achieved.
