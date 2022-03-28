SubscribeSign In
Mikei, his partner, and their dog Shabu Shabu in their living space. The table was made for the outdoors, but repurposed for the dining area from Urban Outfitters. It's surrounded by '80s-era vintage chairs sourced from Betsu.
An arched alcove was also created for the desk.
Many of the apartment’s motifs come together here, including the circular detail in the closet door, which is also found in a main room and repeated in the hardware, and the fluted glass. Custom arched mirrors hang on the wall.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
The reading nook is surrounded by storage designed to accommodate specific items. The tall cupboard, for example, houses an ironing board and ladder. "The shapes are not just arbitrary,
The interiors of this 1850s threshing barn in rural England are finished in OSB. The material, usually used as sheathing under exterior cladding, reminded the project’s architect Carl Turner of the straw that was once held in the barn.
“I felt like an epic bar cart needed to make an appearance somewhere, and the den-like quality of the game room felt like just the place. I used the Brixton bar cart from Room & Board and filled it with some of my favorite vintage pieces as well as some new ones from West Elm. The copper Moscow Mule mugs are necessary for a cabin weekend.”
999 Andante Road in Santa Barbara, California, is currently listed for $3,250,000 by Daniel Carpenter of Sotheby's International Realty, Montecito-Coast Village Road Brokerage.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
Pictured in Design Within Reach’s Pollock chair, Steven—now working on The Last House on Mulholland, a development project aiming to build an architecturally iconic house in view of the Hollywood sign—gave terrazzo artists Ficus Interfaith creative freedom to design a storytelling medallion for his floor.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">García's 19th-century home in Mexico is a joyful space that embraces the patina and heritage of the building and is </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">filled with the custom furniture and bold colors she’s known for.</span>
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
