SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gal kid

Front Steps

View 8 Photos
Pattison calls the <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">automated front gate, comprised of three </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">enormous powder-coated aluminum panels that slide behind a concrete wall, an engineering feat.</span>
automated front gate, comprised of three
The main bedroom on the second floor takes advantage of the curtain wall's openness.
The main bedroom on the second floor takes advantage of the curtain wall's openness.
Front facade at dusk
Front facade at dusk
Front entry and glimpse into the office
Front entry and glimpse into the office
The design team painted the exterior a dark, charcoal gray and sliced a two-story volume through the facade, removing part of the second floor to create the double-height space.
The design team painted the exterior a dark, charcoal gray and sliced a two-story volume through the facade, removing part of the second floor to create the double-height space.