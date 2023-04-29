Audi’s orchid collection is displayed on custom Siosi shelving with an integrated ladder.
The peek-a-boo window in the attic space helps to connect the family across floors.
Light wood floors, new drywall, and a fresh coat of white paint now gives the house a luminous quality. The front entry is to the right of the fireplace, and there are now better sight lines into the kitchen and dining area to the left.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
The master bedroom is illuminated in part by one of two hatched windows that Tanaka modeled after those he had seen in Japanese tea houses.