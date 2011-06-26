From the Show Floor: Dwell Outdoor

Abuzz with visitors discovering and testing out all manner of sustainable alfresco products, Dwell Outdoor drew a huge crowd all day Saturday, with many filing in and out of a brand-new modern Airstream trailer and the eco-friendly home designed by ecofabulous founder Zem Joaquin. Standouts were the beautifully designed chicken coop, complete with real chickens, landscape architecture firm Shades of Green’s booth covered completely in real sod, and oversize pebble–like outdoor seating by Eis Design, but every one of the elements on the floor helped bring home the fact that sustainable outdoor living is striking, smart and here for good.