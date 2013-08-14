From the Archives: 5 Great My House Examples

Since the very beginning of Dwell's inception, in 2000, we've had a department called My House. This is a recurring story type that's often told from the resident's perspective, in the first person, presented in such a way that any reader can integrate ideas, materials, and techniques into their own homes. My House is always a narrative of a design lover who learned valuable lessons along the way of building their dream home. Here we present five of our favorites from the archives.