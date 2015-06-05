From Chinatown to Terminator, A (Very) Abbreviated Look at the L.A. River in Film

As the center of the global film industry, Los Angeles and its landmarks occupy a special place in the cultural imagination. What else could explain why a mostly dry, concrete waterway elicits such strong emotions? Though the Los Angles River of the silver screen frequently hosts vehicular and/or violent showdowns, the real-life locale is mostly uneventful day-to-day. Many Angelenos have trouble even accessing it. But all that could soon change. The 51-mile river, which has been dammed up for decades, is on the verge of a $1 billion revitalization that would transform it into a public green space, a development we touch on in our June issue. In anticipation, we take a look back at the river's gritty portrayal in iconic Hollywood movies.