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Collection by Dwell

Fridge Magnets

LIOHI

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The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
Black granite from Atlantis Tile & Marble frames the island in the vaulted kitchen, which Allegra and Bill envisioned as an open volume. IKEA cabinets and a Whirlpool fridge are wrapped in pieces of birch plywood individually cut by cabinetmaker Joe Corsi with a CNC machine and glued into sections. The sconces are from Restoration Hardware and the pendants are from Schoolhouse.
Black granite from Atlantis Tile & Marble frames the island in the vaulted kitchen, which Allegra and Bill envisioned as an open volume. IKEA cabinets and a Whirlpool fridge are wrapped in pieces of birch plywood individually cut by cabinetmaker Joe Corsi with a CNC machine and glued into sections. The sconces are from Restoration Hardware and the pendants are from Schoolhouse.
Sheet metal on the side of the fridge adds an industrial touch but allows for a rotating gallery wall for the children.
Sheet metal on the side of the fridge adds an industrial touch but allows for a rotating gallery wall for the children.
The kitchen is complete with all the cooking necessities—fridge, range, hood—and decorated with modern black cabinets, brass hardware, and butcher block counters.
The kitchen is complete with all the cooking necessities—fridge, range, hood—and decorated with modern black cabinets, brass hardware, and butcher block counters.
The fridge got dented when I dragged it down the stairs.
The fridge got dented when I dragged it down the stairs.
Like the other larger upstairs units, Puzio’s includes two loft spaces flanking the kitchen, whereas those below have one.
Like the other larger upstairs units, Puzio’s includes two loft spaces flanking the kitchen, whereas those below have one.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
The mezzanine above the open-plan kitchen is a loft bedroom with a set of twin beds, where guests can sleep.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
Taking inspiration from barns, warehouses, Case Study Houses, and Japanese residential architecture, architect Marcus Lee and his wife, Rachel Hart—an architectural model maker—created a unique timber-framed home in Hackney, London. In the kitchen, the Corian kitchen island unit acts as a real hub with a television tucked away under the worktop. However, the kids sit at the island for breakfast and other meals, and when guests come, they end up sitting there and talking while the owners are cooking.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The backsplash tile is Heath Ceramics Dwell Little Diamond in Stone White. A new skylight funnels light into the kitchen.
The backsplash tile is Heath Ceramics Dwell Little Diamond in Stone White. A new skylight funnels light into the kitchen.
The kitchen features slightly industrial finishes—including concrete, glass and ceramic subway tiles—that are easy to clean and reflect natural light into the space.
The kitchen features slightly industrial finishes—including concrete, glass and ceramic subway tiles—that are easy to clean and reflect natural light into the space.
The home received an "A" energy rating and an "A" emissions rating for use of ACS solar panels, low primary energy consumption (15.76 kWh / year m2), and low CO2 emissions (2.73 kg CO2/m2 year) .
The home received an "A" energy rating and an "A" emissions rating for use of ACS solar panels, low primary energy consumption (15.76 kWh / year m2), and low CO2 emissions (2.73 kg CO2/m2 year) .
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
French-born chef, TV personality, and pop-up wizard Ludo Lefebvre says of his kitchen, "My life is based around cooking 24/7‚ so making the kitchen the star of our house was really the only choice. Our previous kitchen was tiny‚ and with two small children it became almost dangerous at times: too many people‚ not enough space. I wanted an open area where family and friends could be part of the experience but also have breathing room."
French-born chef, TV personality, and pop-up wizard Ludo Lefebvre says of his kitchen, "My life is based around cooking 24/7‚ so making the kitchen the star of our house was really the only choice. Our previous kitchen was tiny‚ and with two small children it became almost dangerous at times: too many people‚ not enough space. I wanted an open area where family and friends could be part of the experience but also have breathing room."
The kitchen in action!
The kitchen in action!

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