French
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher & Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
The entrance hall is sandwiched between two enormous glazed panels, offering immediate views through the home to embrace views of the lush wetlands that surround the property. The clerestory windows that wrap around the top of the main living area peek over the top of the darker form, offering a hint of what’s to come.
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