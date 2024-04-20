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Collection by Angela Cook

French

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Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
The two structures' gabled roofs can be prominently seen from the street, alongside its all-over black siding.
The architects reimagined the office with oak cabinetry and new shelving.
The architects reimagined the office with oak cabinetry and new shelving.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
The lively and bright primary bath is anchored by a painted blue-green double vanity that echoes the kitchen palette. Vertical Ray LED wall sconces by Stickbulb, a ceiling fixture from In Common With, and brass plumbing and hardware details complete the look.
The lively and bright primary bath is anchored by a painted blue-green double vanity that echoes the kitchen palette. Vertical Ray LED wall sconces by Stickbulb, a ceiling fixture from In Common With, and brass plumbing and hardware details complete the look.
The powder room is wrapped in Cole & Son’s Hoopoe Leaves wallpaper. A curved, Art Deco–inspired concrete trough sink by Kast is the centerpiece.
The powder room is wrapped in Cole & Son’s Hoopoe Leaves wallpaper. A curved, Art Deco–inspired concrete trough sink by Kast is the centerpiece.
Vertically installed petal-pink tile by Heath Ceramics softens the space. A sculptural Hollis + Morris fixture floats overhead.
Vertically installed petal-pink tile by Heath Ceramics softens the space. A sculptural Hollis + Morris fixture floats overhead.
A bold BlueStar range set the palette for the kitchen, which is steeped in rich color. Walnut cabinetry and warm-toned furnishings add an inviting, lived-in feel.
A bold BlueStar range set the palette for the kitchen, which is steeped in rich color. Walnut cabinetry and warm-toned furnishings add an inviting, lived-in feel.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
Sherry, Anthony, and their children, Zuri and Mateo, make the most of the kitchen and dining area in their new home. Harbour chairs by Menu surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The A-Beam pendant is from Hand&amp;Eye, and the ceramics are by Gopi Shah. Appliances include a Fisher &amp; Paykel stove and a wine cooler from KitchenAid.
The recently built residence is wrapped in western red cedar, and it has minimalist interiors accented with white oak, brick, and tile.
The recently built residence is wrapped in western red cedar, and it has minimalist interiors accented with white oak, brick, and tile.
The entrance hall is sandwiched between two enormous glazed panels, offering immediate views through the home to embrace views of the lush wetlands that surround the property. The clerestory windows that wrap around the top of the main living area peek over the top of the darker form, offering a hint of what’s to come.
The entrance hall is sandwiched between two enormous glazed panels, offering immediate views through the home to embrace views of the lush wetlands that surround the property. The clerestory windows that wrap around the top of the main living area peek over the top of the darker form, offering a hint of what’s to come.

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