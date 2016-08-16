Freestanding Garden Trellises

Trellis Works’ one-step freestanding trellis is a simple garden solution for training your climbing plants and vines. Get growing! Our single plane freestanding trellis is made with 12 gauge galvanized steel wire and welded in a 2″ x 2″ matrix. The perimeter is framed in steel angle trim, with extended angle on each side to create 18″ long ground stakes that are reinforced for added stability. The trellis receives an epoxy primer followed by a powder coat finish available in 4 standard colors.