Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House Reopens After a $4.3 Million Restoration

We have oil heiress Aline Barnsdall to thank for bringing Frank Lloyd Wright to Los Angeles to design and build Hollyhock House, completed in 1921. Barnsdall’s 5,000-square-foot home and adjoining theater campus, which she donated to the city of Los Angeles in 1927, is the first of many iconic Wright projects. Some consider Hollyhock House to be the representational foundation of California modernism, although Wright simply referred to it as California Romanza, to reflect the musical symbolism of having the “freedom to make one’s own form.”