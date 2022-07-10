A nod to the family’s time in Switzerland, this chalet-like screened porch blends modern Swiss design sensibilities and the traditional architectural style of the Georgian Bay region. AKB explains,“The gabled form was inspired by the Long House, one of the earliest forms of permanent wood structures used in Ontario, which was used by both the First Nations and European settlers to shelter themselves in the harsh winter weather.” A Design Within Reach lounge chair complements the family’s recycled furniture pieces from their original home.