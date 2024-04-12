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Collection by Octavio Roca

FLW

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Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
An interior room of Domino’s Farms.
An interior room of Domino’s Farms.
The exterior of Domino’s Farms in Ann Arbor, Michigan—a sprawling office park designed to evoke Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie style.
The exterior of Domino’s Farms in Ann Arbor, Michigan—a sprawling office park designed to evoke Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prairie style.
The two-story residence sits on a private, lush lot in the popular Malibu Park neighborhood.
The two-story residence sits on a private, lush lot in the popular Malibu Park neighborhood.
The spa includes two dry saunas and one steam sauna.
The spa includes two dry saunas and one steam sauna.
Set in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the 1950 Usonian gem has built-in furniture, red concrete floors, and views of Little Asylum Lake.
Set in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the 1950 Usonian gem has built-in furniture, red concrete floors, and views of Little Asylum Lake.
"The generous nearly half-acre lot presents a secluded park-like setting with mature trees, and hillside nature trails leading up to Loma Linda Drive above,
"The generous nearly half-acre lot presents a secluded park-like setting with mature trees, and hillside nature trails leading up to Loma Linda Drive above,