Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Since there is no running water, the architects installed a composting, vacuum toilet by JETS that filters the wastewater in special drainage ducts. The bathroom basin is by Duravit and the cabinets are custom.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.