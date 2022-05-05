SubscribeSign In
Exposed beams stretch across the vaulted wooden ceilings in the main living areas.
The top of the staircase is three feet wide, to accommodate the built-in shelving, and becomes wider towards the base, to four feet, making the storage underneath very useful for bigger and boxier items.
Spiegel and the SAW team leaned on a comprehensive wood palette from Madera to strengthen the architectural vision–wrapping floors, walls and ceilings with wood to draw attention to the geometry of the voids. “It’s a material that has natural resonance between interior and exterior spaces,” shares Spiegel. “It holds sharp geometric forms, but produces visual and tactile softness.”
“Dan and SAW came up with a brilliant way of opening up the kitchen, family, and dining rooms by creating a diagonal kitchen and island,” shares Tamara. “It took me several looks at the design to be convinced of going with something that seemed so unconventional, but I’m thrilled,” she says of the unorthodox design solution.
Surrounded by mature trees, the original windows and doors were expanded to maximize the potential of the wooded lot. “We just knew we could make those doors and windows bigger, and bring the beautiful outside in,” recalls Tamara.
Although the original layout largely made sense, the low ceilings and choppy spatial divisions inhibited cohesion and flow, according to homeowner Tamara Murray. “The biggest areas of the home that were not working were the segmented family, kitchen, and dining rooms,” she says. “We really wanted to be able to move seamlessly between the rooms.”
