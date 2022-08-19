A wide-angle view of the main living space on the ground floor reveals the ingenious use of subtle room dividers, positioned to create separate spatial situations while retaining overall harmony and flow.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.