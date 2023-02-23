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j
Collection by
Jennifer Copeland
Floors
View
4
Photos
For a bathroom in the new addition, the architects utilized the former addition's rocky foundation, complemented by zellige tile.
The interior decor also plays up the home’s midcentury vibe.
Gregga left the ceiling exposed to define the cozy lounge area from the rest of the room. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors now open to the backyard.
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