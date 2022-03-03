Floors
The home’s kitchen features a bold, earthy mix of colors and textures—the quartzite counters, Venetian plaster kitchen hood, Zellige tile backsplash, and natural wood millwork come together to create a warm and inviting space. “The juxtaposition of the old, Moroccan Zellige tile against the new Marvin windows is a really nice design moment,” says Carly.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Although the original layout largely made sense, the low ceilings and choppy spatial divisions inhibited cohesion and flow, according to homeowner Tamara Murray. “The biggest areas of the home that were not working were the segmented family, kitchen, and dining rooms,” she says. “We really wanted to be able to move seamlessly between the rooms.”
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