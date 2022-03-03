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Collection by Frankie Beloz

Floors

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In the living and dining room, there's a Jasper Sofa from Interior Define, a Seno Extendable Dining Table by Article, and the Saucer Bubble Pendant.
In the living and dining room, there's a Jasper Sofa from Interior Define, a Seno Extendable Dining Table by Article, and the Saucer Bubble Pendant.
The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.
The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.
The home’s kitchen features a bold, earthy mix of colors and textures—the quartzite counters, Venetian plaster kitchen hood, Zellige tile backsplash, and natural wood millwork come together to create a warm and inviting space. “The juxtaposition of the old, Moroccan Zellige tile against the new Marvin windows is a really nice design moment,” says Carly.
The home’s kitchen features a bold, earthy mix of colors and textures—the quartzite counters, Venetian plaster kitchen hood, Zellige tile backsplash, and natural wood millwork come together to create a warm and inviting space. “The juxtaposition of the old, Moroccan Zellige tile against the new Marvin windows is a really nice design moment,” says Carly.
The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The dining room is fronted by the dry kitchen counter, which enjoys a view of the tree at the planter and light from the skylight above.
The dining room is fronted by the dry kitchen counter, which enjoys a view of the tree at the planter and light from the skylight above.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The kitchen contains a small desk space that helps subtly define a corner between the kitchen and the breakfast nook. "The idea was to give a sense of a room, with a corner, but still make it feel completely open,
The kitchen contains a small desk space that helps subtly define a corner between the kitchen and the breakfast nook. "The idea was to give a sense of a room, with a corner, but still make it feel completely open,
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
In the sitting room, designer Dennis Budd of Gast Architects bumped out the foyer space slightly to define an entry colonnade, while new white oak paneling on the far wall creates a mural-like backdrop for the relocated dining area.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
Living Room
Living Room
Foyer
Foyer
Although the original layout largely made sense, the low ceilings and choppy spatial divisions inhibited cohesion and flow, according to homeowner Tamara Murray. “The biggest areas of the home that were not working were the segmented family, kitchen, and dining rooms,” she says. “We really wanted to be able to move seamlessly between the rooms.”
Although the original layout largely made sense, the low ceilings and choppy spatial divisions inhibited cohesion and flow, according to homeowner Tamara Murray. “The biggest areas of the home that were not working were the segmented family, kitchen, and dining rooms,” she says. “We really wanted to be able to move seamlessly between the rooms.”

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