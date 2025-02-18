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j
Collection by
J McCall
Floorplans
View
12
Photos
The main living area is organized around an exposed-brick fireplace that separates the living room from the kitchen and dining spaces.
Another view of the living room, with the lofted bedroom to the upper right.
In Brooklyn, a couple tap architect Sarah Jacoby to give their townhome a vibrant, family-friendly update.
Newly renovated by Framestudio, the wood-clad home typifies the Third Bay Tradition—and it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach.
The lightly refreshed midcentury has tongue-and-groove ceilings, a large central atrium, and a backyard filled with fruit trees.
The floor plan of the home shows its asymmetrical shape and emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
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