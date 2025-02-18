Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by J McCall

Floorplans

View 12 Photos
The main living area is organized around an exposed-brick fireplace that separates the living room from the kitchen and dining spaces.
The main living area is organized around an exposed-brick fireplace that separates the living room from the kitchen and dining spaces.
Another view of the living room, with the lofted bedroom to the upper right.
Another view of the living room, with the lofted bedroom to the upper right.
In Brooklyn, a couple tap architect Sarah Jacoby to give their townhome a vibrant, family-friendly update.
In Brooklyn, a couple tap architect Sarah Jacoby to give their townhome a vibrant, family-friendly update.
Newly renovated by Framestudio, the wood-clad home typifies the Third Bay Tradition—and it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach.
Newly renovated by Framestudio, the wood-clad home typifies the Third Bay Tradition—and it’s just a stone’s throw from the beach.
The lightly refreshed midcentury has tongue-and-groove ceilings, a large central atrium, and a backyard filled with fruit trees.
The lightly refreshed midcentury has tongue-and-groove ceilings, a large central atrium, and a backyard filled with fruit trees.
The floor plan of the home shows its asymmetrical shape and emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
The floor plan of the home shows its asymmetrical shape and emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.