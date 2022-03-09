Home Tours
Collection by
Linda Foster
Floor Plans
Floor Plan of Tinyleaf by GO’C
Floor plan of Kyle and Inky's apartment
A new picture window in the dining area offers an ocean view. Cándida designed the dining chairs, which were made by Wildbird Woodworks; the pendant is from Huegah Home.
Floor Plan of Panorama House by Andrew Goodwin Designs
Floor Plan of San Diego ADU by Modern Granny Flat
Zen Den floor plan
Floor Plan of Timeless Treasure by Studio Prototype
Floor Plan of Timeless Treasure by Studio Prototype
Floor Plan of Custom Beach House by Nordic Office of Architecture
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Rocky Brook weeHouse diagram
Floor Plan of House by the Cautín River by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Ground floor plan
Fort Greene Townhouse floor plans
Floor Plan of Flatrock House by Kelli Hix
Casa Casey sections and elevations.
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
