SubscribeSign In
Collection by PAUL DUPNICK

Floor Plans

View 7 Photos
Floor Plan of Beaver Creek Cabin by Outside Architecture
Floor Plan of Beaver Creek Cabin by Outside Architecture
Newport Beach Residence floor plan
Newport Beach Residence floor plan
“This house is designed to offer simplicity, clarity, and balance.” —Max Worrell, project lead
“This house is designed to offer simplicity, clarity, and balance.” —Max Worrell, project lead
Floor Plan of Boathouse by Prentiss Balance Wickline Architects
Floor Plan of Boathouse by Prentiss Balance Wickline Architects