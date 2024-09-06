Floor Plan of Old Stream House by Hebra Arquitectos
Floor Plan of Boulder Bridge by Alan Morris
Floor plan of Hyde Park Town House renovated by Vinci Hamp Architects, Inc.
Floor Plan of SI House by Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor plan of Alder House by SHED Architecture & Design
Floor Plan of Kyodai House by Imprint Architecture
Floor Plan of Whitehaus by Romines Architecture
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
Floor Plan of Morehouse by Stewart-Schafer
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
“It’s a good demonstration of the fundamental sustainability of architecture to build something very dense, compact, and for the long term. Nothing here is going to wear out for a hundred years.”—Chris Bardt, architect