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Collection by Charles OHare

Fixtures & amenities

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The sleeping cabin perches on a rocky rise near the Floating House; Meredith imagines these two as a start of a string of buildings that will wrap around the island.
The sleeping cabin perches on a rocky rise near the Floating House; Meredith imagines these two as a start of a string of buildings that will wrap around the island.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
The Thermasol Vue allows the sauna to become an integral and playful part of the architectural vision.
The Thermasol Vue allows the sauna to become an integral and playful part of the architectural vision.