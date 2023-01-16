SubscribeSign In
On the side of the home that faces the canal, the main kitchen’s aesthetic is decidedly elemental. Custom Eginstill hot-rolled steel cabinetry with recessed Gaggenau appliances surround a Carrara marble island.
The sleek black kitchen is fitted with oak timber floors and brass accents to infuse additional sophistication into the space.
Mitchell wanted to detail the solid oak staircase with that same sense of openness, even though its materials are heavy. “We used a lot of raw steel and wood on the interior of the home,” Mitchell said. “This carries the authenticity of real materials from the building exterior to the building interior.” A custom fireplace sits on the patio.
Caprioglio paired the indigenous sandstone of the existing structure with teak mounted on two-foot-wide panels. The structure at right holds the glass-topped kitchen.
“At first we thought we might not need that much space, but then we started thinking long term. We look at this house as the home of our lifetime.” —Guido Chiavelli
It’s important to confirm that there are no rotten columns, beams, or other damaged supporting elements before you buy a home.
The repetitive beauty of the existing brick facades were maintained and serve as a strong unify element of the whole redevelopment.
A warm and inviting oasis, there is a strong indoor-outdoor connection innate in Urban Modern's architecture. https://www.drewettworks.com/urban-modern/ Project Details // Urban Modern Location: Kachina Estates, Paradise Valley, Arizona Architecture: Drewett Works Builder: Bedbrock Developers Landscape: Berghoff Design Group Interior Designer for development: Est Est Interior Designer + Furnishings: Ownby Design Photography: Mark Boisclair
Front facade from across the street
Using the same materials inside and out: Cedar T&G siding, buff sandstone and bronze accents the line between inside/outside is blurred.
