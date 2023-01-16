Fishtown ideas
Mitchell wanted to detail the solid oak staircase with that same sense of openness, even though its materials are heavy. “We used a lot of raw steel and wood on the interior of the home,” Mitchell said. “This carries the authenticity of real materials from the building exterior to the building interior.” A custom fireplace sits on the patio.
A warm and inviting oasis, there is a strong indoor-outdoor connection innate in Urban Modern's architecture. www.drewettworks.com/urb... Project Details // Urban Modern Location: Kachina Estates, Paradise Valley, Arizona Architecture: Drewett Works Builder: Bedbrock Developers Landscape: Berghoff Design Group Interior Designer for development: Est Est Interior Designer + Furnishings: Ownby Design Photography: Mark Boisclair
