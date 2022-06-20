SubscribeSign In
Fireplaces

The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
3041 Windsor Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,388,000 by Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
The house has a front door, but it’s actually not the main entrance: That’s found around the side, via a soothing, wood-lined courtyard. It’s a natural space for outdoor entertaining, too, thanks to the built-in fireplace and bench.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Architect Benedetta Tagliabue was intrigued by the crumbling homes in her neighborhood in Barcelona and took to sprucing up an 18th-century flat. What makes her space unique are the countless period details that were not restored, but rather left to breathe as is and continue as is in their deteriorating state, adding character to the home. However, the walls were slowly peeled away, revealing a number of significant elements like a Gothic capital with an angel, and a frieze of vivid 18th-century decorative murals—with the original sketches for them on the wall of the adjacent room. Immersed in natural light, the rooms form a circular layout around a central patio. Diagonally placed rectangular patches of tined cement tile accentuate the effect, reflecting the sun’s rays. In the pool house, a shallow lap pool and wood burning fireplace present an urban oasis under ceramic, barrel-vaulted ceilings.
In the main living room, a restored stone fireplace sits sandwiched between large windows.
"Next door, the antique barn with its uniquely curved windows has been converted into a studio/guesthouse with a full bath and can be used as a home office. It is clad in Shou Sui Ban Cypress sourced from Japan."
Because a large portion of the property's lands are cleared, the possibilities for the next homeowner are endless.
Siberian larchwood frames the entire home, lending a natural feel to the modern home. A contemporary fireplace ensures warmth in the colder months.
With it's large windows, the home takes in full views of Salmon Bay.
The living room boasts a classic Scandinavian fireplace, with sizable windows to bring in lots of natural light.
Just a step through the large sliding glass doors of the open plan living area is an expansive patio with an outdoor fireplace.
The open floor plans greets guests with a generous open floor plan consisting of dining and living areas centered around a striking metal surround fireplace.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
