Collection by Satya Kommini

Fireplaces

Martin and Katz plastered over the stucco finish of the fireplace wall with soft gray Venetian plaster.
A natural wood ceiling, curving forms, and soft textiles combine to convey a sense of coziness in the sitting room.
The seating area features custom sofas covered in synthetic ultrasuede, in what Dowling calls “a forgiving color.” The felt ottoman, by Cini Boeri for Knoll, doubles as a table thanks to a lacquered tray from Williams-Sonoma Home. The sisal rug is from West Elm.
The double-sided fireplace is wrapped in a custom surround made fron Cor-Ten steel. The rocker is vintage and the artwork is from the Lost Art Salon.
Fireplace and Shelves
Detail fireplace with stainless steel tiles, same as used in the exterior for the stair tower
Living room
Having found a 100-acre farm in Ontario featuring rolling corn fields, the residents asked architect Cindy Rendely to design a place that was "comfortable and modern and appropriate for the country." Though technically all one space, the living room, dining room, and kitchen are separated by the double-sided fireplace.
Atlanta Design Economy Credits Architecture: K. Souki Design S., Sani Construction Interior Design: K. Souki Design Studio General Contractor: Imery Group Landscape: The Greenseason Group
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
A Deep Thoughts Chaise by Blu Dot occupies a sunny spot by the new windows. The firm chose leather for its durability with regards to the owners’ two cats.
Living room
Living area
living room
Architects Alice Fung and Michael Blatt designed their own home in Los Angeles, complete with a modern fireplace design clad in galvanized steel.
