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Collection by karen

fireplace ideas

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Floor Plan of Casa do Castanheiro by Luppa Architects
Floor Plan of Casa do Castanheiro by Luppa Architects
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The dining area features an August Table by Australian design brand Jardan, a Cab Chair by Cassina and blue Thonet Gmbh S 43 chairs. The yellow and red artworks are from Gemma</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> Smith's <i>Plural </i>series (2023).</span>
The dining area features an August Table by Australian design brand Jardan, a Cab Chair by Cassina and blue Thonet Gmbh S 43 chairs. The yellow and red artworks are from Gemma
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.