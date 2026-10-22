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Collection by AnnPA

Fireplace

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The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Working greenhouse and family room, view from the kitchen and looking to the kitchen garden beyond
Working greenhouse and family room, view from the kitchen and looking to the kitchen garden beyond
The couple chose polished concrete throughout the home to contrast alongside more textural timber. The concrete has thermal heating below it to stay warm in the winter.
The couple chose polished concrete throughout the home to contrast alongside more textural timber. The concrete has thermal heating below it to stay warm in the winter.
They refinished the existing wood floors, which were hidden under old carpeting, and kept the brick fireplace as is.
They refinished the existing wood floors, which were hidden under old carpeting, and kept the brick fireplace as is.
The open-plan living, dining, and lounge space is anchored by a Georgia O’Keefe-inspired adobe fireplace. The common area enjoys views of the pool and hot tub, and the rugged mountains beyond.
The open-plan living, dining, and lounge space is anchored by a Georgia O’Keefe-inspired adobe fireplace. The common area enjoys views of the pool and hot tub, and the rugged mountains beyond.
"This was the best decision I have made for myself in a long time,
"This was the best decision I have made for myself in a long time,
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
A brick hearth designed by Winter was updated with a gas fireplace. The couple redid the kitchen without enlarging it, in an effort to stay true to Winter’s plan. “We were trying to do a modern version of what would feel right in a house designed in the ’70s,” explains Rick.
A brick hearth designed by Winter was updated with a gas fireplace. The couple redid the kitchen without enlarging it, in an effort to stay true to Winter’s plan. “We were trying to do a modern version of what would feel right in a house designed in the ’70s,” explains Rick.
The different depths on either side of the fireplace required custom treatments. On the left, a reading nook, and on the right, the Bon Console by Muhly designed just for the space. "We get a shape, and a basic idea, and then we just keep messing around with it,
The different depths on either side of the fireplace required custom treatments. On the left, a reading nook, and on the right, the Bon Console by Muhly designed just for the space. "We get a shape, and a basic idea, and then we just keep messing around with it,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A section of original slump block adds texture to the living room, where a Kiva fireplace anchors the space.</span>
A section of original slump block adds texture to the living room, where a Kiva fireplace anchors the space.
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
Not only does the slanted roof allow for the parrots to fly around, but it also brings in light from one side to counteract the potential glare of water on the other. A Kelston 95
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.

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