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f
Collection by
Frankie Beloz
Fireplace
View
6
Photos
The architects design for the backyard showcases an outdoor deck, bleacher seating, a lush grass area, and a deck with seating and a fire pit.
The deck and fire pit create a cozy space for everyday living and effortless entertaining.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
The custom walnut screen takes its geometric cue (at a 90-degree tilt) from the wide bricks used for the fireplace and kitchen island.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
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