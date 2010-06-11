Finotti at Centre Culturel

Just opened at the Centre Culturel in Lomé, Togo, is São Paulo–based photographer Leonardo Finotti’s “Brazil: Architecture in Photography,” featuring 50 contemporary Brazilian projects by 50 different architectural firms from throughout the world. Sponsored by the Brazilian embassy in Togo, the exhibition was several years in the making, and highlights the particular genius of Brazilian architects from Oscar Niemeyer to Bernardes Jacobsen. In a bit of reverent, obsessive architectural acumen, Finotti labeled each photo with a seal that lists the birth year of both the architect and the structure, along with the area in which it is located. The photographs span residences, public and commercial buildings, and housing complexes.