Finn Juhl Centennial at Designmuseum Danmark

This fall we had the opportunity to pay a visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, where design buffs and locals alike are honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of one of the most influential (and yet somehow, still relatively under the radar) Danish designer, Finn Juhl. Designmuseum Danmark—worth a visit for its permanent collection alone, a trip through the Danish craft tradition—is exhibiting a hit list of Juhl's best work through the end of 2012 in a show called "Furniture for the Senses." What's especially incredible about Juhl's furniture is how ahead of its time it is: expressive, playful, colorful, plush, and not what you might expect from something designed in the early 1940s.