The corridor features a rich tapestry of textures and colour.
With raw barn boards on the ceiling and a casual arrangement of beds and bunks, the “bunkie” has more of a cottage feeling than the main building.
The cold-rolled steel stringer and railing for the staircase adds a rustic touch that evokes the clients’ childhood memories of holidaying in cabins.
The screen porch in front of the “bunkie” area provides a semi-outdoor living space overlooking the water that can be used in all seasons. In winter months, the space is heated by a wood stove.
“We splurged on everything—we doubled our budget,” says Remo. To afford the increases, he sought out cash discounts, and Emi got trade rates through her company on pricey materials like limewash paint and Zia cement tiles.
A skylight above the shower illuminates the master bathroom.
Bathroom tiles continue the visual theme of warm terra-cotta-like tones, embellished by gold-finished faucets.
In the shower, the Japanese porcelain tiles are all a slightly different finish, creating a shimmering effect. "It feels like movement," says Andrew.
Skylights above the mudroom and in the en suite shower let in plenty of natural light in unexpected spaces.
Read chose whitened birch plywood for the kitchen floors, which match the cabinetry. An office sits on the far end of the pantry.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The black trend from the main house continues in a guesthouse/studio and garage with a Rais woodburning stove. Simple plywood furniture and built-ins keep the space feeling efficient and functional for whoever may be visiting.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.