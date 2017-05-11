Finds From the LA Modernism Show
The 22nd annual Los Angeles Modernism Show, held May 1–3 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, featured more than 70 exhibitors with mid-century wares trucked in from all over the country. Sponsored in part by the peripatetic über-site 1stdibs.com, the show was mostly hits and a scant few misses, and vendors looked beyond their choice Le Corbusier and Eames gems to bring spectators something a little more unexpected. Check out some of our favorite pieces from the showroom floor, culled by writer Erika Heet.