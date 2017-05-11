Collection by Dwell

Finds From the LA Modernism Show

Like
Comment
Share

The 22nd annual Los Angeles Modernism Show, held May 1–3 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, featured more than 70 exhibitors with mid-century wares trucked in from all over the country. Sponsored in part by the peripatetic über-site 1stdibs.com, the show was mostly hits and a scant few misses, and vendors looked beyond their choice Le Corbusier and Eames gems to bring spectators something a little more unexpected. Check out some of our favorite pieces from the showroom floor, culled by writer Erika Heet.

Lino Sabattini Coffee and Tea...
The Kuba Komet Television...
Antonio Pineda Belt...
Charles Pollock for Knoll...
Milo Baughman Lounge...
Piero Fornasetti...
Joaquim Tenreiro...
Walter Gropius...
Claire Falkenstein...
Monteverdi Young...
Yehoshua Kovarsky...
Don Shoemaker Rocking Chair and...
Hans Wegner Papa Bear Chair and...
Jean Gillon Jangada...