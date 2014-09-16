Field + Supply Modern Craft Fair in the Catskills

On October 11 and 12, 2014, High Falls, New York, plays host to Field + Supply, a modern craft fair featuring work from a roster of Dwell favorites including Workstead, Egg Collective, The Commons, among others. "I'm really hoping to create an event in a new context where modern craft and design is elevated and taken more seriously while maintaining the spirit of a small town arts and crafts fair," organizer Brad Ford says.