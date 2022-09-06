SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Oliver Smith

Fence

View 4 Photos
Trees create beautiful shadows on the slatted courtyard fence.
Trees create beautiful shadows on the slatted courtyard fence.
Fence on Dune
Fence on Dune
Over time the wood will gain a patina to match the home’s weath-ered cedar cladding.
Over time the wood will gain a patina to match the home’s weath-ered cedar cladding.