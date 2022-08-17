fence
An aluminum water-jet cut fence divides separates the house from its neighbors."My favorite part of the courtyard," says Höweler. He and Meejin took one sheet of metal and cut it down the middle in a zig-zag pattern. "It produces a 'screen' look and creates beautiful shadows. I like that it is materially efficient—there is zero waste of material since both sides of the sheet are used."
Ian Jones and Debra Peat enjoy fresh fruit grown in the backyard of their Seattle, Washington, home. Relocating from a rural community, the couple brought their passion for gardening to their new urban setting. Sliding doors from Quantum wrap around the kitchen and open to an expansive courtyard and deck, which is furnished with armchairs from Crate and Barrel. Smith pendants from Resolute hang above the PentalQuartz and marble island; the oven and dishwasher are from Miele.
A black-stained Western red cedar fence now runs along the perimeter of Sharen McLean and Mark Derraugh’s property in Vancouver, part of a complete revamping of the couple’s outdoor space. The project was spearheaded by Sharen’s daughter, Andrea McLean, whose daughters and nephew make the most of the urban oasis.
