In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
Since Portland is at roughly the same latitude as Sapporo, Japan, Howells was inspired by minimalist Japanese gardens. All of the wood used in the space, including the furniture, is designed to weather to a silver-gray shade over time.
Poolside
The design team painted the exterior a dark, charcoal gray and sliced a two-story volume through the facade, removing part of the second floor to create the double-height space.
The living area includes a sofa from Helmut Muebles and a coffee table by La Base, set against a lush backdrop of oleander.
Rosewood garden gate. Unsealed , the rosewood with grey naturally over time.
A garden of of small herbs and vines creates a fan of green as the plants creep up the outside walls. What at first seems to be a stark use of artificially dark wood reveals itself to be unironically natural: a soothing and woodsy backdrop for this home in the bustling city.
Wood slats flank the entranceway.
Laurelhurst Hillside Garden
Front Gate & Mailbox - Custom Painted Steel
An aluminum water-jet cut fence divides separates the house from its neighbors."My favorite part of the courtyard," says Höweler. He and Meejin took one sheet of metal and cut it down the middle in a zig-zag pattern. "It produces a 'screen' look and creates beautiful shadows. I like that it is materially efficient—there is zero waste of material since both sides of the sheet are used."
Ian Jones and Debra Peat enjoy fresh fruit grown in the backyard of their Seattle, Washington, home. Relocating from a rural community, the couple brought their passion for gardening to their new urban setting. Sliding doors from Quantum wrap around the kitchen and open to an expansive courtyard and deck, which is furnished with armchairs from Crate and Barrel. Smith pendants from Resolute hang above the PentalQuartz and marble island; the oven and dishwasher are from Miele.
A black-stained Western red cedar fence now runs along the perimeter of Sharen McLean and Mark Derraugh’s property in Vancouver, part of a complete revamping of the couple’s outdoor space. The project was spearheaded by Sharen’s daughter, Andrea McLean, whose daughters and nephew make the most of the urban oasis.
