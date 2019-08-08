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Collection by Nakamoto Forestry

Featured Projects

Projects that have incorporated our yakisugi (shou sugi ban) siding

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The architect and owners were in sync on every aspect of the design, including the desire for shou sugi ban siding. “I had been interested in shou sugi ban for a long time,” Herrmann says. “These Japanese cypress boards have been charred, wire-brushed, stained, and oiled. We did a lot of testing to come up with the right dark grey color; it changes in the light.”
The architect and owners were in sync on every aspect of the design, including the desire for shou sugi ban siding. “I had been interested in shou sugi ban for a long time,” Herrmann says. “These Japanese cypress boards have been charred, wire-brushed, stained, and oiled. We did a lot of testing to come up with the right dark grey color; it changes in the light.”
To arrive at the front door, one must travel on an informal path of bluestone pavers, then turn 90-degrees to enter. “Discovery and mystery is part of the charm.” Herrmann says. The seven-foot cantilevered covering has an underside of hemlock slats that extends indoors.
To arrive at the front door, one must travel on an informal path of bluestone pavers, then turn 90-degrees to enter. “Discovery and mystery is part of the charm.” Herrmann says. The seven-foot cantilevered covering has an underside of hemlock slats that extends indoors.
The stair is visible through the large picture window at the front of the house. The ceiling slats rest atop the huge steel beam that runs parallel to the staircase.
The stair is visible through the large picture window at the front of the house. The ceiling slats rest atop the huge steel beam that runs parallel to the staircase.
Herrmann and the building team from Red House collaborated on the hardscape and simple landscape gestures. “The owners didn’t want to worry about maintaining fussy gardens while they’re there,” Herrmann says. Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the powder-coated railings.
Herrmann and the building team from Red House collaborated on the hardscape and simple landscape gestures. “The owners didn’t want to worry about maintaining fussy gardens while they’re there,” Herrmann says. Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the powder-coated railings.
Board-formed concrete provides a pleasing but not overly decorative finish for the backside of the lower level. The living room volume and concrete terrace sit atop the garage.
Board-formed concrete provides a pleasing but not overly decorative finish for the backside of the lower level. The living room volume and concrete terrace sit atop the garage.
By wedging the house into the hill, Herrmann was able to accommodate the owners’ desire to present a low-key face to the neighbors. Living room sliders open onto a concrete terrace that leads down to the backyard.
By wedging the house into the hill, Herrmann was able to accommodate the owners’ desire to present a low-key face to the neighbors. Living room sliders open onto a concrete terrace that leads down to the backyard.
“I skewed the plan so that my house is oriented to the meadow and the creek, and they’re oriented to the meadow and the mountain,” Schicketanz says.
“I skewed the plan so that my house is oriented to the meadow and the creek, and they’re oriented to the meadow and the mountain,” Schicketanz says.
Yakisugi siding and site-built details enhance the $1.05 million modular package.
Yakisugi siding and site-built details enhance the $1.05 million modular package.
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz designed a modular compound in Carmel-by-the-Sea to house her son’s family and her own, offering a cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2–3 million homes. Placed on a nearly five-acre lot beneath old oaks, the project includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented for views and privacy.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
At the rear of the house, the garage and the adjacent warehouse form a secluded courtyard the owners enjoy as an extension of the dining room.
At the rear of the house, the garage and the adjacent warehouse form a secluded courtyard the owners enjoy as an extension of the dining room.