The units rest on decks, which give guests usable outdoor area.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The design evokes a classic Australian miner's cottage with gable roof, veranda, and
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.
The project was completed entirely remotely. Since then, the husband-and-wife team have moved back to Santiago, where they had met as young architects working for local firms.
A Catalan-American family’s vacation home pays homage to its 200-year history and the rugged charm of brick, cinderblocks, and OSB.