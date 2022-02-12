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A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
The floor plan was streamlined by demolishing a wall between the living room and dining area. A staircase with white oak steps leads to the new top floor, which contains the master suite, roof deck, and study. “Opening up the space a bit, improving the views and flow, and adding that upper level added more opportunities for Greg and Kirsten to enjoy time with their family,” says architect Robert Miller of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.
Jody’s favorite spot is outside on the deck. “I spend most of my time there. We’ve got two braais, and I braai just about every night,” he says, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue. “It’s not about the food for me,” he adds, “It’s about standing around the fire.” The platform sofas were designed by Scott, the dining table is by James Mudge Furniture Studio, and the Hee lounge and dining chairs are by Hay.
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