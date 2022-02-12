Tickets selling fast! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Deborah Mahnken

Favorites

View 23 Photos
The home backs on Tahoe National Forest, so the surrounding nature that forms the backyard view will remain unchanged. Concrete slabs with a decorative pebble border form the outside terrace, and the separate structure holds the homeowner's art studio.
The home backs on Tahoe National Forest, so the surrounding nature that forms the backyard view will remain unchanged. Concrete slabs with a decorative pebble border form the outside terrace, and the separate structure holds the homeowner's art studio.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
Monaghan Farm is a 1,300-acre eco-estate about an hour north of the center of Johannesburg. The architectural and environmental guidelines for the estate outline that only 3% of the land will ever be built on.
Monaghan Farm is a 1,300-acre eco-estate about an hour north of the center of Johannesburg. The architectural and environmental guidelines for the estate outline that only 3% of the land will ever be built on.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
A skylight fills the room with natural light. Porcelain tile from Pental covers the floor, and the white oak vanity was custom made by Jason.
A skylight fills the room with natural light. Porcelain tile from Pental covers the floor, and the white oak vanity was custom made by Jason.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
The house was fully assembled in just 32 working days. “It was a wonderful, emotional thing to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of our clients,” describes Meelena.
The house was fully assembled in just 32 working days. “It was a wonderful, emotional thing to be able to put ourselves in the shoes of our clients,” describes Meelena.
The original entryway, conceived as an aperture to view beyond, was updated with more glass. The street-facing exterior was bumped out four feet toward the road to create additional space.
The original entryway, conceived as an aperture to view beyond, was updated with more glass. The street-facing exterior was bumped out four feet toward the road to create additional space.
The floor plan was streamlined by demolishing a wall between the living room and dining area. A staircase with white oak steps leads to the new top floor, which contains the master suite, roof deck, and study. “Opening up the space a bit, improving the views and flow, and adding that upper level added more opportunities for Greg and Kirsten to enjoy time with their family,” says architect Robert Miller of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.
The floor plan was streamlined by demolishing a wall between the living room and dining area. A staircase with white oak steps leads to the new top floor, which contains the master suite, roof deck, and study. “Opening up the space a bit, improving the views and flow, and adding that upper level added more opportunities for Greg and Kirsten to enjoy time with their family,” says architect Robert Miller of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.
After removing the original roof, the architects boosted the ceiling height on the ground floor to accommodate clerestory windows. “We took a fairly heavy roof structure and lifted it up,” says Miller. Now the breakfast nook enjoys better light and a wider view on three sides.
After removing the original roof, the architects boosted the ceiling height on the ground floor to accommodate clerestory windows. “We took a fairly heavy roof structure and lifted it up,” says Miller. Now the breakfast nook enjoys better light and a wider view on three sides.
The expansion includes a larger kitchen, a new master bedroom and family room, and two new decks. The cedar shingles on the exterior nod to the original structure.
The expansion includes a larger kitchen, a new master bedroom and family room, and two new decks. The cedar shingles on the exterior nod to the original structure.
The home's main entryway, with stairs leading down to a basement. A small powder room is tucked away in a seafoam-green boxed wall, with the kitchen hidden from view behind it.
The home's main entryway, with stairs leading down to a basement. A small powder room is tucked away in a seafoam-green boxed wall, with the kitchen hidden from view behind it.
Diana Vincent of High Camp Home renovated a 2,700-square-foot A-frame and enlarged the rooms to create more usable space.
Diana Vincent of High Camp Home renovated a 2,700-square-foot A-frame and enlarged the rooms to create more usable space.
Originally built in 1974 as a kit home, this A-frame cabin was saved from ruins by an ambitious couple who temporarily turned it into a home for five.
Originally built in 1974 as a kit home, this A-frame cabin was saved from ruins by an ambitious couple who temporarily turned it into a home for five.
Jody’s favorite spot is outside on the deck. “I spend most of my time there. We’ve got two braais, and I braai just about every night,” he says, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue. “It’s not about the food for me,” he adds, “It’s about standing around the fire.” The platform sofas were designed by Scott, the dining table is by James Mudge Furniture Studio, and the Hee lounge and dining chairs are by Hay.
Jody’s favorite spot is outside on the deck. “I spend most of my time there. We’ve got two braais, and I braai just about every night,” he says, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue. “It’s not about the food for me,” he adds, “It’s about standing around the fire.” The platform sofas were designed by Scott, the dining table is by James Mudge Furniture Studio, and the Hee lounge and dining chairs are by Hay.

3 more saves