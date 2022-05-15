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Collection by Dan Martin

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Floor plan of Waterloo Studio by Colter &amp; Co.
Floor plan of Waterloo Studio by Colter &amp; Co.
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Architects Max Worrell and Jejon Yeung transformed a 1970s house on a converted dairy farm into a modern upstate retreat for New Yorkers Chandra and Sharmila Sen. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The nine-acre property provides plenty of space for the couple’s two labradoodles, Jack and Leo, to roam</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
The nine-acre property provides plenty of space for the couple’s two labradoodles, Jack and Leo, to roam