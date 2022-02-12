Iglucraft worked with Four Seasons Hotel in Pfarwerfen, Austria to make a cluster of four Model 4 Panorama tiny homes: a 198-square-foot design that costs €64,900 before transportation.
The property offers two entrances into the building: a front door from the Main Street, which leads through a lobby and into the gallery, and a rear entrance, that opens to the courtyard and another lobby before reaching the apartment.
Floor plan of Sant Gervasi by Scala Studio
The kitchen has been fully renovated while retaining the character of Wrights original design.
Thomas Schlosser—founder of Klassik Copenhagen—updates the former home of painter Carl Locher with 20th-century furnishings and a sophisticated monochrome palette.
The baths are exposed to the north-east, which offers a well-protected position—aside from the occasional storm. As a result, it's comfortable to have an outdoor bath most of the year.
The home is sited on what was once a landscape nursery. This private enclave is home to a creative community of four Ceglic-designed homes.
Prince enjoys the house’s “Easter eggs,” as he calls them—the way the dusky pink grout used throughout matches the home’s rear facade screen.
The Brillhut sits back from the road at the highest point of the property, not only for privacy but to avoid stormwaters. “This spot also has the best views and the best breezes,” says Melissa.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman & Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
Remodeled on a budget of just $35,000, this 355-square-foot apartment uses affordable birch plywood for the flooring, doors, and storage units for a warm feel.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.