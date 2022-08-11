The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Kitchen
Rhode Partners chose KitchenAid appliances, brass pendants, a French Door-style refrigerator, and a U Line 1000 series Beverage Center.
Hope replaced the upper wood cabinets with open shelving and painted the lower cabinets a shade of gray-green. Beneath the linoleum were wood floors that the designer refinished.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
Dining room; vintage, 1960s brass pendant light in the style of French lighting designer Jean Perzel, chosen for its geometric, Art Deco feel.