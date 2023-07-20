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Collection by Alexandra Ierace

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The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
A cave-like fireplace carved into the side of the sunken living room emphasizes the “primordial” feeling Mitsui says he was after.
A cave-like fireplace carved into the side of the sunken living room emphasizes the “primordial” feeling Mitsui says he was after.