SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Giancarlo Paggi

Favorites

View 15 Photos
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
A view looking from the kitchen to the open family room, which is outfitted with sofas by Perez Furniture. Above, interior windows in the upstairs bedrooms look out onto the double-height dining area and a view out of the giant window wall.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Twin Murphy Wall Bed
Twin Murphy Wall Bed
"A gas fireplace or fire table can keep guests comfortable on cooler nights, while propane mosquito control devices can be helpful during the warmer months," explains Cordill.
"A gas fireplace or fire table can keep guests comfortable on cooler nights, while propane mosquito control devices can be helpful during the warmer months," explains Cordill.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
"We are ready to engage our senses in expressive colors that we haven’t seen in several years,
"We are ready to engage our senses in expressive colors that we haven’t seen in several years,
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,