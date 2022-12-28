SubscribeSign In
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
